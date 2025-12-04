Fulshear's Dozier's BBQ expands to downtown Houston food hall

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Dozier's BBQ has opened its first location outside Fulshear, marking an expansion for the family-run smokehouse that dates to 1957.

The restaurant opened Dec. 1 at The Finn, a downtown food hall at 712 Main St. that was formerly known as Finn Hall.

First expansion brings award-winning BBQ downtown

Tyler Risinger, the original owner's great-grandson, leads the concept. The family reopened Dozier's in Fulshear in August 2024 after the business had closed in March under different ownership.

"Some of the recipes date back to 1957," Risinger said at the time he purchased the family business in 2024. "We're using the same recipe that won the Houston Rodeo contest."

Ed Dozier founded the smokehouse in 1957 and won first place in the inaugural Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Bar-B-Que Contest. The restaurant has served U.S. presidents, visiting prime ministers and actors over the decades. President George H.W. Bush had Dozier's bacon delivered regularly to the White House, according to the restaurant's website.

× 1 of 3 Expand Dozier's The Dozier's location inside The Finn Food Hall in Houston prior to its Dec. 1, 2025 opening. × 2 of 3 Expand Doziers Dozier's location at The Finn food hall in downtown Houston. × 3 of 3 Expand Dozier's Dozier's Dozier’s in Fulshear Prev Next

Houston menu features classic BBQ, new items

The new Houston location offers items from the Fulshear menu while introducing several options. Classic one-, two- and three-meat plates feature brisket, turkey, chicken, sausage and ribs. Fully loaded baked potatoes are available, along with sides including green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and baked beans. Desserts include pecan pie and banana pudding.

New menu items include chicken-fried steak, a smoked turkey BLT and a brisket grilled cheese. Breakfast options such as kolaches and breakfast tacos also are available.

"I've always taken a lot of pride in our family's history and in the work that started back in 1957," Risinger said in a press release. "Opening our first expansion at The Finn is a chance to bring the same barbecue, service and hospitality that made Dozier's a part of this community for generations to downtown Houston."