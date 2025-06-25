Einstein Bros. Bagels Coming to Cinco Ranch

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The popular national bagel chain Einstein Bros. Bagels is preparing its debut location in the Katy area, bringing fresh-baked bagels and specialty coffee to the Cinco Ranch community later this year. Signage for the new location has recently been installed, and interior buildout is currently underway.

Location Details

The new restaurant will be situated adjacent to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, across from Cinco Ranch Junior High at 23701 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Suite 140, next to the FedEx Office store. This marks Einstein Bros. first presence in the Katy market. The location is scheduled to open during the third quarter of 2025.

Menu Highlights

Einstein Bros. specializes in artisanal bagels ranging from traditional varieties to creative gourmet options like cheesy hash brown and cheddar jalapeño bagels. Customers can enjoy their bagels as breakfast sandwiches or topped with signature double-whipped cream cheese spreads, including onion and chive, jalapeño salsa, classic peanut butter, and strawberry varieties. The menu extends beyond breakfast with pastries and lunch-focused bagel options.

For more information, visit www.einsteinbros.com.