Five easy Super Bowl munchies

Super Bowl party planning comes down to the wire Sunday as the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. For hosts still finalizing menus, we've selected six fun and easy party menu items from registered dietitian Laura Ashley's Fulshear based food website Dinner in 321.
Laura Ashley, who works as a diabetes educator and creates nutritious recipes, believes in making cooking both delicious and accessible.
"Food is my love language," she says.
Her approach to developing recipes is focusing on flavor while maintaining nutritional value.
These Super Bowl appetizers combine quick preparation with simple ingredients, letting hosts spend more time enjoying the game instead of cooking in the kitchen.
- Party Sub Sandwich - Your table's centerpiece
- Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Roast Beef Sliders
- Restaurant-Style House Salad
- Slow Cooker Taco Dip
- Chocolate Eclair Cake
Party Sub Sandwich - Your table's centerpiece
Dinner in 321
The party sub sandwich
Food serves as the centerpiece of any gathering. Among numerous recipe options, the party sub sandwich brings versatility, interactivity and flavor to events.
The bread provides the focal point, featuring a soft, fluffy interior and a flavorful, crusty exterior. Hosts can customize fillings to match personal preferences or party themes.
The sandwich can be prepared in advance and adapted to guests' tastes, making an impressive addition to any gathering's menu.
Bread Ingredients
- Pillsbury Refrigerated French Bread Dough Loaves
- Egg
- Italian Seasoning
- Fresh Garlic
- Salt
Sandwich ingredients - Pick your sandwich type
- Classic Italian: Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing
- Mediterranean: Grilled chicken, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes
- Classic Club: Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard
- Vegetarian Delight: Hummus or avocado spread, roasted veggies (zucchini, bell peppers, eggplant), spinach, cucumber, red onion
- Mexican Fiesta: Seasoned grilled chicken, salsa, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese
- Caprese: Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil leaves, balsamic glaze
- BBQ: Pulled pork or chicken, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, pickles
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip - 10 minute preparation time
Dinner in 321
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tangy Buffalo chicken dip simmers to perfection in a slow cooker, creating an irresistible party appetizer that requires just 10 minutes of preparation. The creamy, spicy dip combines shredded chicken, cream cheese and Buffalo sauce for a crowd-pleasing dish that consistently ranks among the most requested party recipes. Its hands-off cooking method lets hosts focus on other tasks while the slow cooker transforms simple ingredients into a warm, zesty dip perfect for chips, celery or crusty bread.
Ingredients
- Cream Cheese
- Pepper Jack Cheese
- Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- Buffalo Wing Sauce
- Ranch Dressing
- Shredded Cooked Chicken
- Optional Dippers and Toppings: Tortilla Chips, Toasted Baguette Slices, Green Onions, Potato Chips, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sour Cream, and Fresh Veggies like Cucumber, Carrots, and Celery Sticks
Roast Beef Sliders – 10 minute assembly time
Dinner in 321
Roast beef sliders
Tender roast beef and melted cheese transform Hawaiian sweet rolls into crowd-pleasing party sliders that require fewer than 10 ingredients.
The miniature sandwiches layer provolone and muenster cheeses with deli-sliced roast beef on sweet rolls, finished with a brush of butter and everything bagel seasoning. The combination delivers the satisfying flavors of a French dip sandwich in two-bite form.
Assembly takes about 10 minutes, and the sliders can be prepared hours ahead and refrigerated until baking. The make-ahead option simplifies party planning, whether for game-day gatherings or holiday celebrations.
Ingredients
- King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- Provolone and Muenster Cheeses
- Deli Roast Beef
- Butter
- Worcestershire Sauce
- Everything but the Bagel Seasoning
- Au Jus Gravy Mix
Restaurant-Style House Salad – Ready in 15 Minutes
Dinner in 321
Loaded House Salad Recipe
This easy house salad recipe recreates the classic restaurant salad experience at home, combining fresh vegetables, premium toppings and homemade salad dressing into a crisp, flavorful dish. Ready in just 15 minutes, this mixed green salad features the same layered textures and balanced flavors found in upscale restaurants – from the crunch of garden-fresh vegetables to the rich notes of house dressing. Each ingredient in this copycat restaurant salad works together to transform a simple side salad into a standout dish perfect for dinner parties or weekly meal prep.
Ingredients
- Lettuce
- Boiled Eggs
- Cheddar Cheese
- Bacon
- Tomatoes
- Cucumbers
- Red Onion
- Croutons
- Ranch Dressing
Slow Cooker Taco Dip – 10 minute prep time
Dinner in 321
Slow cooker taco dip
A warm, cheesy Mexican taco dip simmers to perfection in the slow cooker, combining seasoned ground beef (or your choice of meat) with layers of melted cheese, zesty salsa and green chiles.
This easy crockpot dip recipe requires just seven ingredients and minimal prep time, making it one of the best party appetizers for game day gatherings, Super Bowl parties, or large celebrations.
The slow cooking process allows the Mexican-inspired taco flavors to develop and meld, while keeping the dip warm and ready to serve.
Ingredients
- Ground beef or ground turkey or chicken
- Cream cheese
- Velveeta or American cheese cubed
- Rotel (diced tomatoes and green chilies)
- Taco seasoning
- Milk or Half and Half
- Dipper
Chocolate Eclair Cake
Dinner in 321
Chocolate Eclair Cake
This no-bake adaptation of the traditional chocolate eclair combines chocolate, vanilla and graham crackers into a chilled Midwestern dessert that requires fewer than 10 ingredients and 30 minutes of preparation time.
The dessert recreates the flavors of chocolate eclairs in cake form using store-bought ingredients. After assembly, the cake chills in the refrigerator until serving time.
The make-ahead dessert allows hosts to prepare it hours before events, ensuring they can enjoy both the gathering and the cold, layered treat alongside their guests.
Ingredients For The Cake
- Honey Graham Crackers
- Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix
- Evaporated Milk
- Milk
- Heavy Cream
- Powdered Sugar
- Vanilla Extract or Vanilla Bean Paste
Ingredients for the Chocolate Ganache
- Heavy Cream
- Dark, Semi-Sweet or Milk Chocolate Chips