Five easy Super Bowl munchies

Super Bowl party planning comes down to the wire Sunday as the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. For hosts still finalizing menus, we've selected six fun and easy party menu items from registered dietitian Laura Ashley's Fulshear based food website Dinner in 321.

Laura Ashley, who works as a diabetes educator and creates nutritious recipes, believes in making cooking both delicious and accessible.

"Food is my love language," she says.

Her approach to developing recipes is focusing on flavor while maintaining nutritional value.

These Super Bowl appetizers combine quick preparation with simple ingredients, letting hosts spend more time enjoying the game instead of cooking in the kitchen.

Party Sub Sandwich - Your table's centerpiece

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Roast Beef Sliders

Restaurant-Style House Salad

Slow Cooker Taco Dip

Chocolate Eclair Cake

× Expand Dinner in 321 The party sub sandwich

Food serves as the centerpiece of any gathering. Among numerous recipe options, the party sub sandwich brings versatility, interactivity and flavor to events.

The bread provides the focal point, featuring a soft, fluffy interior and a flavorful, crusty exterior. Hosts can customize fillings to match personal preferences or party themes.

The sandwich can be prepared in advance and adapted to guests' tastes, making an impressive addition to any gathering's menu.

Bread Ingredients

Pillsbury Refrigerated French Bread Dough Loaves

Egg

Italian Seasoning

Fresh Garlic

Salt

Sandwich ingredients - Pick your sandwich type

Classic Italian: Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing

Mediterranean: Grilled chicken, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes

Classic Club: Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard

Vegetarian Delight: Hummus or avocado spread, roasted veggies (zucchini, bell peppers, eggplant), spinach, cucumber, red onion

Mexican Fiesta: Seasoned grilled chicken, salsa, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese

Caprese: Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil leaves, balsamic glaze

BBQ: Pulled pork or chicken, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, pickles

Go to recipe

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip - 10 minute preparation time

× Expand Dinner in 321 Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Tangy Buffalo chicken dip simmers to perfection in a slow cooker, creating an irresistible party appetizer that requires just 10 minutes of preparation. The creamy, spicy dip combines shredded chicken, cream cheese and Buffalo sauce for a crowd-pleasing dish that consistently ranks among the most requested party recipes. Its hands-off cooking method lets hosts focus on other tasks while the slow cooker transforms simple ingredients into a warm, zesty dip perfect for chips, celery or crusty bread.

Ingredients

Cream Cheese

Pepper Jack Cheese

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Buffalo Wing Sauce

Ranch Dressing

Shredded Cooked Chicken

Optional Dippers and Toppings: Tortilla Chips, Toasted Baguette Slices, Green Onions, Potato Chips, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sour Cream, and Fresh Veggies like Cucumber, Carrots, and Celery Sticks

Go to recipe

Roast Beef Sliders – 10 minute assembly time

× Expand Dinner in 321 Roast beef sliders

Tender roast beef and melted cheese transform Hawaiian sweet rolls into crowd-pleasing party sliders that require fewer than 10 ingredients.

The miniature sandwiches layer provolone and muenster cheeses with deli-sliced roast beef on sweet rolls, finished with a brush of butter and everything bagel seasoning. The combination delivers the satisfying flavors of a French dip sandwich in two-bite form.

Assembly takes about 10 minutes, and the sliders can be prepared hours ahead and refrigerated until baking. The make-ahead option simplifies party planning, whether for game-day gatherings or holiday celebrations.

Ingredients

King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Provolone and Muenster Cheeses

Deli Roast Beef

Butter

Worcestershire Sauce

Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

Au Jus Gravy Mix

Go to recipe

Restaurant-Style House Salad – Ready in 15 Minutes

× Expand Dinner in 321 Loaded House Salad Recipe

This easy house salad recipe recreates the classic restaurant salad experience at home, combining fresh vegetables, premium toppings and homemade salad dressing into a crisp, flavorful dish. Ready in just 15 minutes, this mixed green salad features the same layered textures and balanced flavors found in upscale restaurants – from the crunch of garden-fresh vegetables to the rich notes of house dressing. Each ingredient in this copycat restaurant salad works together to transform a simple side salad into a standout dish perfect for dinner parties or weekly meal prep.

Ingredients

Lettuce

Boiled Eggs

Cheddar Cheese

Bacon

Tomatoes

Cucumbers

Red Onion

Croutons

Ranch Dressing

Go to recipe

Slow Cooker Taco Dip – 10 minute prep time

× Expand Dinner in 321 Slow cooker taco dip

A warm, cheesy Mexican taco dip simmers to perfection in the slow cooker, combining seasoned ground beef (or your choice of meat) with layers of melted cheese, zesty salsa and green chiles.

This easy crockpot dip recipe requires just seven ingredients and minimal prep time, making it one of the best party appetizers for game day gatherings, Super Bowl parties, or large celebrations.

The slow cooking process allows the Mexican-inspired taco flavors to develop and meld, while keeping the dip warm and ready to serve.

Ingredients

Ground beef or ground turkey or chicken

Cream cheese

Velveeta or American cheese cubed

Rotel (diced tomatoes and green chilies)

Taco seasoning

Milk or Half and Half

Dipper

Go to Recipe

Chocolate Eclair Cake

× Expand Dinner in 321 Chocolate Eclair Cake

This no-bake adaptation of the traditional chocolate eclair combines chocolate, vanilla and graham crackers into a chilled Midwestern dessert that requires fewer than 10 ingredients and 30 minutes of preparation time.

The dessert recreates the flavors of chocolate eclairs in cake form using store-bought ingredients. After assembly, the cake chills in the refrigerator until serving time.

The make-ahead dessert allows hosts to prepare it hours before events, ensuring they can enjoy both the gathering and the cold, layered treat alongside their guests.

Ingredients For The Cake

Honey Graham Crackers

Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix

Evaporated Milk

Milk

Heavy Cream

Powdered Sugar

Vanilla Extract or Vanilla Bean Paste

Ingredients for the Chocolate Ganache

Heavy Cream

Dark, Semi-Sweet or Milk Chocolate Chips

Go to Recipe