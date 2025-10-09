Dunkin' opens drive-thru walk-up restaurant in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dunkin' opened a drive-thru-only restaurant Thursday in Fulshear, featuring what the company calls its "Next Generation" design.

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant at 5320 FM 1463 and Cinco Ranch Boulevard employs approximately 25 people and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The location features a walk-up window and a modern design. Signature cold beverages are served through a tap system, including iced coffee, iced tea, cold brew and nitro-infused cold brew.

"The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment," according to a Dunkin' statement.

The restaurant is owned by local franchisee Amin Dhanani of HZ Coffee, which operates Dunkin' locations throughout Texas, Utah and Florida.

A grand opening event will be held in the coming weeks. Details were not immediately available.

Dunkin', founded in 1950, operates more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets and is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.