Dunkin’ opens in Jordan Ranch with free coffee for 100 days promotion

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dunkin’ is opening a new store in Jordan Ranch, giving Katy-area residents another coffee and breakfast option along the rapidly developing area.

The 2,500-square-foot store at 842 Jordan Ranch Blvd., Suite 110, will hold its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 12, with the first 100 eligible customers in line at 8 a.m. receiving free coffee for 100 days.

The promotion provides winners with a code for a free medium hot or iced coffee each day for 100 consecutive days through the Dunkin’ Rewards app. Customers must be at least 18 and Dunkin’ Rewards members. Cold brew, Nitro Cold Brew and espresso drinks are excluded.

The store will also hold giveaways and other activities from 8 to 10 a.m., including a prize wheel, branded merchandise, a DJ and appearances by Dunkin’ mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The new store will employ about 18 people and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The opening adds another national brand to the Jordan Ranch and Texas Heritage Parkway area, which has seen significant residential and commercial growth as development continues west of Katy.

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, has more than 14,200 locations in nearly 40 markets worldwide and is part of Inspire Brands.

WHEN: Saturday, September 12th, 2026

8 a.m. — Free Coffee for a 100 Days Giveaway begins

8 a.m. — 10 a.m.—Dunkin’ branded merchandise giveaways from the prize wheel, music from a live DJ, and more

9 a.m. — Official ribbon cutting ceremony

WHERE: Dunkin’ 842 Jordan Ranch Blvd, Suite 110, Brookshire, TX 77423.