Dozier's Barbecue and Meat Market reopens Tuesday, Aug. 20.

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News)—Fulshear's beloved Dozier's Barbecue and Meat Market is set to reopen this week under new management, following its closure on March 30, 2024.

Tyler Risinger, the great-grandson of the original owner, has teamed up with longtime friend Keith Brochhausen to revive the restaurant.

"We had a soft opening on Friday and Saturday," Risinger said. "We sold out both days and will officially open on Tuesday, with the Meat Market opening on Wednesday."

The new hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

"Some of the recipes date back to 1957," he said.

Ed Dozier, Risinger's great-grandfather, opened the restaurant in 1957 and won first place in the inaugural Houston Livestock and Rodeo Bar-B-Que Contest.

"We're using the same recipe that won the Houston Rodeo contest," Risinger said.

Read why the former Dozier's owners closed after 67 years in business.

When the business closed earlier this year, it was under different ownership. Risinger noted that while Ed Dozier founded the restaurant in 1957, it was eventually sold to non-family members who altered various aspects, including the recipes.

Risinger plans some changes but assures they won’t affect the recipes.

"A salad bar will be added," he said. "We'll also introduce entertainment on the patio starting August 30."

The meat market will feature traditional favorites such as the "Presidential Bacon," famously enjoyed by President George H.W. Bush, who had it regularly delivered to the White House.

Customer service will be a top priority.

"We'll cut the meat to order," Risinger said.

He admitted that reopening his family's heritage business was an emotional experience during the soft opening on Friday.

"It was very exciting. It's been a dream since I was eight years old."

Dozier's is the second vintage restaurant that Risinger has revived. His first project was 2 M’s Malt N Burger Mart at 2014 Avenue H in Rosenberg.

Covering Katy visited the vintage burger joint on Saturday. It was worth the trip to Rosenberg. Two of us ordered the bacon, cheese, jalapeno burger and the bacon cheeseburger. The Big Daddy burger sounded enticing but featured three beef patties—requiring more appetite than either of us could muster.