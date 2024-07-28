Dish Society teams up with Proud Pie

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Katy's Proud Pie recently closed its Cinco Ranch storefront, but the company will survive by changing its focus from retail to wholesale, supplying pies to restaurants.

"Trent and Aaron from Dish Society contacted me about keeping the Proud Pie name alive, and with their help, we are gonna be able to do just that," Proud Pie owner Scott Chapman wrote in a social media post.

Dish Society has seven locations, but Chapman's creations will only be available at the La Centerra at Cinco Ranch location, at least initially.

"Our plan is to start small and slowly so we can focus on attention to detail and getting it right," Chapman wrote.

The post-COVID world was challenging for Proud Pie.

"For two years, we've really been struggling with money issues and problems, and we've just tried everything," Chapman told Fox 26.

Chapman told the Houston TV station that revenue was down by more than 50 percent, prior to closing the store on South Mason Road near Westheimer Parkway.

Proud Pie's pastry chef, Michelle, has joined Dish Society and is training their culinary team to bake pies the Proud Pie way.

"Our first two pies to offer will be our State Fair Caramel Apple and our Key Lime," Chapman wrote.

Proud Pie slices will be available starting Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m., To pre-order your whole pie, go here. Scott says when you order, confirm the location is Katy.

"Please be patient with us while we work through the logistics," Chapman wrote.

