Culver's Breaks Ground on Second Katy Area Location, Signature ButterBurgers Coming This Summer

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Culver's, the Wisconsin-based fast-casual chain, broke ground March 8 on its newest Texas location in Katy, with plans to open in late summer 2025.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will be located at 3133 Peek Road, near Grand Parkway and Morton Road in North Katy. It's the second Culvers in the Katy Area. The first area location on opened in Fulshear in 2022.

FFA students from Paetow High School took part it the groundbreaking.

"We are very excited to share our groundbreaking ceremony with Paetow High School FFA," franchisee Brian Spolnicki said. "Culver's understands the importance of FFA in educating our country's future agricultural leaders."

Paetow High School's Future Farmers of America organization joined Culver's officials and community guests at the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighting the Wisconsin-based franchise's commitment to agricultural education.

× Expand Culver's Culver's Butter Burgers

The Katy location will feature Culver's signature menu items, including its famous ButterBurgers — freshly grilled 100% Midwest beef patties served on toasted, buttered buns. The menu also includes crispy chicken sandwiches, North Atlantic cod filets, fresh salads, and sides such as crinkle-cut fries, cheese curds, and onion rings. Customers can finish their meals with Culver's Frozen Custard, made fresh daily in small batches.

Since its founding in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, Culver's has grown to over 1,000 locations across 26 states. The Fulshear location at 6677 Flewellen Way opened in August 2022.

Construction on the Katy restaurant is scheduled to begin in May, though the company has moved up its anticipated opening to late summer 2025. Like all Culver's restaurants, the Katy location will be run by an owner-operator to maintain the chain's focus on personalized customer service.