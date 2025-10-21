Coco Crepes and Coffee Opens 10th Location in North Katy's New H-E-B Plaza

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Houston-based creperie opened its 10th location in Katy on Thursday, bringing made-to-order crepes and waffles to the growing north Katy area.

New Restaurant at H-E-B Shopping Center Across From Katy Park

Coco Crepes and Coffee opened in the new H-E-B shopping plaza across from Katy Park. The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner in a cafe setting.

"We're so excited to open our tenth location in this bustling area of Katy," said Chef Youssef Nafaa, who founded the company. "Since 2005, our mission has always been to integrate our neighborhood creperies into the local Texas food scene. Opening our doors in Katy is the perfect place to expand our footprint."

What's Inside the New Katy Location

The 2,500-square-foot space features floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor and outdoor seating and greenery throughout.

× Expand Coco Crapes The inside of Coco Crepes and Coffee at the H-E-B shopping plaza across from Katy Park.

Menu Features Sweet and Savory Crepes, Waffles and Coffee

The menu includes sweet and savory crepes such as the Merguez Moroccan Sausage Crepe and Nutella Crepe, along with waffles, specialty teas, coffee drinks, smoothies, salads and house-made gelato.

Nafaa opened the first Coco Crepes and Coffee in 2005. The company now has locations across Houston and in Cypress, Sugar Land, Fulshear, The Woodlands and Kingwood.

× Expand Coco Crapes One of the menu items at Coco Crapes and Coffee.

Hours and Location

Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.