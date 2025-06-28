Century-old dessert chain MilkShake Factory to open in Katy's Elyson Town Center

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A family-owned dessert chain with roots dating back to 1914 will open its first Houston-area location in Katy's Elyson neighborhood as part of a national expansion.

MilkShake Factory is scheduled to begin interior renovations soon at Elyson Town Center, with an expected opening by the end of September 2025. The shop will occupy a 1,603-square-foot space at 7040 Elyson Exchange Way, representing a $250,000 investment in the developing retail center. Elyson Town Center is a 190,000-square-foot mixed-use development at the intersection of Grand Parkway and FM 529.

The Pittsburgh-based chain specializes in handspun milkshakes made with house-made ice cream and small-batch chocolates. Known for extravagant milkshakes and handcrafted sundaes, the menu combines nostalgia with innovation, according to company materials.

"Two different franchisees are working to open MilkShake Factory locations in the Katy-Cypress area and The Woodlands," company President Dan Reese reportedly said.

The company's story began in 1914 when Greek immigrants Charlie and Orania Sarandou opened a soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh. Four generations of chocolatiers have carried on the legacy, expanding from handmade truffles to the establishment of a chocolate factory in the 1970s and the eventual evolution into the MilkShake Factory brand in 2003.

MilkShake Factory opened to franchising across the United States in 2023 and now has more than two dozen locations nationwide. The company recently opened its first Texas location in Grapevine in November 2024.

The Katy location serves the Elyson master-planned community, which has grown from about 3,000 homes in 2024 and is expected to have 6,000 homes by 2029. The community is served by Katy Independent School District.

Other tenants already signed for Elyson Town Center include Shipley's Do-Nuts, Akashi Sushi, Smoothie King and DECA Dental. The development is being constructed by Realty 1 Partners and includes plans for drive-thru options and standalone buildings across multiple phases.