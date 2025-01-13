BoomerJack's Bar and Grill Under Construction in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Construction on a BoomerJack's Bar and Grill is underway at 1110 Grand West Boulevard in Katy, with completion planned for April 2025 according to a filing with the State of Texas.

The 12,305-square-foot facility will be near Katy Asian Town in the Katy Grand shopping center, located at the northeastern corner of Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway next to Pop Stroke.

The Katy location will feature a 3,600-square-foot covered patio with two fire pits and community tables.

Inside, patrons will find a 32-by-9-foot video wall featuring a 16-by-9-foot television screen flanked by four 90-inch screens.

× Expand BoomerJack's The patio at one of BoomerJack's locations.

The Katy location marks the latest expansion for the brand in the Houston market, where the company plans to build more than a dozen locations. Their first Houston area location opened in Webster a year ago.

"I have been asked for many years when to expand BoomerJack's outside the Dallas area," owner Brent Tipps said in a statement. "I am confident that in the Greater Houston metro, Webster and Katy, will seize the BoomerJack's culture and welcome it as the city's ultimate game day spot."

× Expand Covering Katy BoomerJack's Katy location is under construction.

Construction on another location will begin in the first quarter of 2025 in The Grand at 249, a 404,000-square-foot shopping center being developed by NewQuest Properties at the intersection of state Highway 249 and the Grand Parkway in Tomball.

Both locations will showcase BoomerJack's signature backyard-style patios with roll-up garage doors and wall-to-wall TVs.

The Webster location features a shipping container bar and fire pit tables on its patio, while the interior includes a large video wall and racing-inspired art, according to a release.