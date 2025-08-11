BoomerJack's Grill and Bar Opens Today in Katy with Climate Controlled Patio

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy residents looking for a new spot to catch the game and grab a bite have a big addition opening today. BoomerJack's Grill & Bar, known for its sports-centric atmosphere and American comfort food, opens its doors today at 1110 Grand West Blvd. in the bustling Katy Grand area.

Prime Location Near Popular Katy Entertainment Venues

The restaurant and bar is near popular Katy destinations like Popstroke and Andretti's, plus the upcoming Pitch 25 entertainment venue currently under construction. For families and sports fans in Katy and west Houston, this represents the closest BoomerJack's location yet—the chain's only other Houston-area spot opened in Webster last year.

Massive Sports-Watching Experience with 48 TVs and LED Video Wall

The massive 12,300-square-foot Katy location promises to be an entertainment destination in its own right. Inside, 270 guests can enjoy vintage automotive décor, leather seating and warehouse-style windows while watching games on 48 TVs or the impressive 32-foot LED video wall positioned above the bar.

× Expand Boomerjack's Boomerjack's Katy will have a 32-by-9-foot video wall featuring a 16-by-9-foot television screen flanked by four 90-inch screens.

Climate-Controlled Patio Perfect for Houston Weather

The real draw for Katy's year-round outdoor enthusiasts is the 4,500-square-foot covered patio. With space for nearly 200 guests, the climate-controlled outdoor area features heaters, fans, misters and retractable shades to ensure comfort in Houston's challenging weather. Multiple 85-inch TVs, communal bar-height tables, and lawn games like giant Jenga and cornhole create a nice setting for everything from family gatherings to watch parties.

American Comfort Food Menu with Daily Drink Specials

The menu caters to local tastes with American classics including fried pickles, Jack's Skillet Queso, Nashville hot chicken, and hand-crafted burgers like the Double Double Smash Burger. Budget-conscious diners will appreciate the daily drink specials and all-day happy hour offerings.

Read our previous story about Boomerjacks

Third Houston-Area Location Coming in 2026

Katy won't be BoomerJack's final stop in the Houston area. The chain has confirmed construction is underway for a third location in Tomball's The Grand at 249 shopping center, expected to open in 2026.

"We're thrilled to continue growing in the Houston area with this new BoomerJack's location," said Brent Tipps, CEO and founder of parent company On Deck Concepts. "The response from the community has been incredible, and we're excited to bring even more great food, drinks, and game-day energy to local residents and visitors."

Since its 2001 debut, BoomerJack's has expanded to 10 Dallas-Fort Worth locations plus its Houston restaurants. The chain operates under Hurst-based On Deck Concepts, which manages 19 restaurants across North and Southeast Texas, including Bedford Ice House and Sidecar Social.