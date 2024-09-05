Black Rock Coffee Coming to Katy's Elyson Neighborhood

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Black Rock Coffee Bar is expanding its operations with a new location set to open in Katy's Elyson neighborhood.

The coffee shop, located at 22219 FM 529, is is expected to be completed by February 2025. The 2,000-square-foot store is part of a project at the Plaza at Elyson and will bring Black Rock’s signature coffee and community vibe to the growing area.

This new location marks another step in Black Rock’s expansion in Texas, where the brand continues to gain popularity.

"We are truly excited about growing in Texas," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee. "Our mission has always been to serve not only great coffee but also to become a positive presence in every community we enter."

The Katy store will feature the same menu of specialty coffee, teas, smoothies, and energy drinks, that it has at other locations, like its shops on Highway 99 near Bay Hill Blvd, and Clay Road near Highway 99.

Black Rock Coffee, founded in Oregon in 2008, now operates over 100 locations across seven states and is known for its commitment to building relationships and serving high-quality coffee.