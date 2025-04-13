Beloved Texas Burger joint joining H-E-B Katy Park Development

KATY, Texas (AP) — Whataburger fans in Katy will soon have a new spot to grab their favorite orange-and-white-wrapped burgers, with construction underway at 24710 Morton Ranch Road near the recently opened H-E-B supermarket across from Katy Park.

Construction signage popped up last week for the Texas favorite, which plans to invest $2.5 million in the 3,305-square-foot restaurant. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings.

"We are joining communities where we can have the most impact, provide the best hospitality, and serve a great meal," said Whataburger Senior VP and Chief Development Officer Todd Ewen.

The new location is next to McDonald's which opened in late 2024, giving hungry north Katy residents another option for a quick bite.

Known for its made-to-order burgers and those unmistakable orange-and-white striped buildings, Whataburger's Texas roots are deep. Harmon Dobson fired up the burger joint's first grill in Corpus Christi in 1950. Locals have embraced everything from its signature 5-inch diameter burgers that need two hands to hold, to its around-the-clock service for late-night cravings.

The Morton Ranch Road spot sits in a bustling part of north Katy that's seeing plenty of new homes and businesses pop up in Harris County, just east of Katy city limits. While the restaurant will bring new dining options to area residents, the sales tax dollars will flow to Harris County rather than the City of Katy.

Whataburger has scattered locations throughout the Houston area, dishing up fan favorites like the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and those famous condiments that even made the jump to grocery store shelves.