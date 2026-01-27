Aga's Restaurant, Houston's No. 1-Ranked Eatery, Plans Katy Location at Grand Parkway and I-10

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Pakistani restaurant that earned recognition as Houston's top-ranked eatery in 2025 is expanding to the Katy area.

Aga's Plans Grand Parkway Location at Interstate 10

Construction documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show Aga's Restaurant & Catering plans to open a second location at 102 W. Grand Parkway S., Suite 100, in the Grand Crossing shopping center on the southwest corner of the Grand Parkway and Interstate 10 near Costco.

The project, listed as "Aga's Take-Out Restaurant," carries an estimated construction cost of $350,000. Work is scheduled to begin Jan. 30 and be completed March 31, according to the filing. TDLR filings are preliminary and subject to change.

Restaurant Signs Lease in Grand Crossing Shopping Center

The restaurant signed a lease for 4,293 square feet in a 10,000-square-foot building that also houses Mattress Firm and a smoke shop, according to Hunington Properties, which announced the deal in October. The building sits next to a Costco and The Shoppes at Grand Crossing retail center.

Owner Shaukat Maredia confirmed the expansion to Chron.com and said his brother will manage the new location.

Award-Winning Pakistani Cuisine Coming to Katy

Aga's offers halal Indian and Pakistani cuisine, including biryani, curries and beef and chicken kabab. The restaurant's goat chops earned recognition among the 26 best dishes in the United States by the New York Times in 2024.

The original location opened in 2001 at 11842 Wilcrest Drive in southwest Houston.

Houston Chronicle Names Aga's Top Restaurant in 2025

The Houston Chronicle ranked Aga's as Houston's No. 1 restaurant in 2025. The restaurant also placed No. 50 in the country and third in Houston on Yelp's 13th annual Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list, released Jan. 21.

Aga's ranked No. 8 by number of employees on the Houston Business Journal's Houston's Largest Asian-Owned Businesses List in 2025.

New Location Joins Growing Asia food presence in Katy Area

The Grand Crossing location sits across the Grand Parkway and I-10 intersection from several Asian-centered retail centers, including H-Mart-anchored Katy Asiatown and Katy Grand. Restaurant tenants in those centers include 85°C Bakery Café, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Texas' first Tim Ho Wan, a Hong Kong-based Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant chain.

