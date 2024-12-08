Portillo’s to Open Soon in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Chicago-based Portillo’s Restaurant, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, announced earlier this year that it would open in Katy before the end of 2024. Its new location appears to be on track, with construction now completed.

The Katy location address is 1021 Westside Parkway at Merchants Way near Katy Asian Town, and the University of Houston Katy campus. The easiest way to access it is from the Katy Freeway westbound feeder road. There is an entrance off the feeder road shortly before Highway 99. Map

The menu features hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, pasta and burgers deserts and their famous chocolate cake shake.

Portillo’s opened its first Houston-area location in October in Richmond’s Aliana subdivision at West Airport and Highway 99 neighboring the new Costco store. Other locations are under construction in Stafford and northwest Harris County, near Willowbrook Mall, according to Michael Portillo, vice president and son of the company’s founder.

The Portillo's Stafford location will be at 12419 Southwest Freeway near Murphy Road, will be within The Grid, a mixed-use development on the former Texas Instruments campus off Highway 59.

“We have a rapid expansion plan, and 22 months ago we did not have anything in Texas,” Portillo said.

The expansion began in the Dallas area, where there are six locations.

“Soon we will have more restaurants in Texas than we have in our home market of Chicago,” Portillo said.