16 Katy-area restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. See the full list.

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Diners across the Katy - Fulshear area will have 16 restaurants at 17 different locations to choose from when the 23rd annual Houston Restaurant Weeks returns Aug. 1 through Sept. 7.

The annual fundraiser features specially priced prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus at more than 350 participating restaurants throughout the Houston area. A portion of every meal sold during the event benefits the Houston Food Bank, helping provide meals to families facing food insecurity across southeast Texas.

Brunch and lunch menus are priced at $25, while dinner menus are available for $39 or $55, depending on the restaurant.

Katy-area restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Below are the participating restaurants, with links to their websites where available for menus, reservations and additional information.

Find every restaurant participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks here.

Explore the Katy, Fulshear, Simonton restaurants on our interactive map

Not sure what's closest to you? Use the interactive map below to explore participating Katy- and Fulshear-area restaurants. Click any marker to view the restaurant's location, then zoom in for a closer look or open the map in Google Maps for directions.

× 2026 Katy and Fulshear Restaurant Week locations

About Houston Restaurant Weeks

Founded in 2003 by the late food journalist Cleverley Stone, Houston Restaurant Weeks has grown into the largest annual fundraiser benefiting the Houston Food Bank. Since its inception, the event has generated millions of dollars to help provide meals for families throughout southeast Texas.

Complete menus, participating restaurants and donation information are available on the Houston Restaurant Weeks website.

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