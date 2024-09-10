HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - According to Space City Weather, Tropical Storm Francine is expected to avoid Texas and make landfall in southwestern or south-central Louisiana by Wednesday.

The storm, with sustained winds of 65 mph as of 10 p.m. CT, is moving north-northwest at 5 mph and should shift north and then northeast soon, per the National Hurricane Center.

The storm track has slightly shifted east, placing all of Texas outside the cone of uncertainty.

While Houston may experience scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, major impacts are unlikely. Coastal areas could see winds up to 35 mph and seas 1 to 3 feet above normal.

Space City Weather is confident Francine will not hit Texas, citing consistent model guidance and proximity to landfall. While there was a brief westward track shift earlier Monday, this has since been corrected, easing concerns. Space City Weather emphasizes that the storm is very likely to miss Texas.

× Expand National Weather Service Following Francine

The National Weather Service Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible during the thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 a.m. then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m. and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74.