Flying Biscuit Cafe plans first Katy restaurant at well known South Mason Road location

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Flying Biscuit Cafe is bringing its Southern-style breakfast and brunch menu to Katy, with a new restaurant planned for the Spec’s plaza on South Mason Road.

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant is planned for 1660 S. Mason Road in Mason Knolls Shopping Center, at South Mason Road and Highland Knolls Drive, across Mason Road from H-E-B.

A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing shows a $450,000 buildout is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and be completed Dec. 1. The project includes interior demolition and construction of a kitchen, dining area and restrooms, along with electrical, plumbing, HVAC and fire-sprinkler work.

The December date is a construction estimate and not an announced opening date.

× Expand Flying Biscuit Cafe Mario and Ifeoma Harper will own and operate the Flying Biscuit Cafe in Katy.

Franchisees were already customers

The Katy restaurant will be operated by Houston-area residents Mario and Ifeoma Harper.

Before becoming franchisees, the couple regularly visited Flying Biscuit's Memorial City restaurant and considered several restaurant concepts before deciding on Flying Biscuit, according to the company.

“We chose Flying Biscuit because it’s a truly special breakfast concept — those fluffy biscuits and bold, comforting flavors that people genuinely come back for,” Mario Harper said.

“We’re most excited to bring that warm, satisfying experience to Katy and make it a neighborhood favorite — a go-to spot for brunch on the weekend and breakfast the rest of the week.”

Flying Biscuit announced the Harpers' Katy franchise agreement Aug. 24 but did not identify a location at the time, saying the couple was still working with the company's development team to find a site.

The South Mason Road location has since surfaced in state construction records.

What Flying Biscuit serves

Flying Biscuit was founded in Atlanta in 1993 and specializes in breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Its menu includes its namesake biscuits served with cranberry apple butter, along with shrimp and grits, French toast, omelets, vegan scrambles, burgers and wraps.

The restaurants operate primarily during breakfast and lunch hours. Houston-area locations generally are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.

The chain entered the Houston market in 2019 and currently has five locations in the region, including Memorial City, Kingwood, East Downtown, Cypress and Harvest Green near Richmond.

Flying Biscuit has grown to 43 restaurants, with another 11 in development across seven states. A separate Houston-area restaurant is also planned north of The Woodlands in Montgomery County.

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