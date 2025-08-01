Five Katy ISD students win Houston dog show art contest

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Five Katy Independent School District students earned recognition in the 2025 Dr. Mari Jon Filla Student Exhibit and Contest at the Houston World Series of Dog Shows.

The annual competition highlights young regional artists who interpret canine subjects through visual arts. A panel of professional artists and dog show organizers selected winners from entries featuring paintings, drawings and mixed media pieces.

Katy ISD winners include:

Lana Xu, Jordan High School

Alexander Morales, Schmalz Elementary

Brenda Guzman, Nelson Junior High

Maria Suarez, West Memorial Junior High

Vanessa Qi, Cinco Ranch High School

"This recognition reflects both our students' creativity and our outstanding art educators' dedication," said Laura Simoneaux, assistant director of fine arts. "Art contests like this allow students to connect their artistic skills with the broader community in meaningful ways."

The winning entries were displayed during the Houston World Series of Dog Shows at NRG Stadium, where regional visitors could view the students' work.

The contest is sponsored by the Houston World Series of Dog Shows and celebrates student interpretations of dogs through visual art.

See all of the winner's art here.