Feral Hogs Again Tearing Up Green Trails Lawns, Residents Say

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Green Trails residents are once again sounding the alarm after nighttime videos and photographs on social media showed groups of feral hogs roaming neighborhood streets and tearing up lawns and landscaping in search of food.

The discussion began after a resident shared videos and photographs on Nextdoor showing the animals rooting through neighborhood yards over multiple nights. The post quickly generated dozens of comments from homeowners, many of whom said the problem has affected not only Green Trails but other neighborhoods bordering George Bush Park and the Addicks Reservoir.

While many residents are familiar with the damage feral hogs leave behind, fewer may know why the animals leave George Bush Park at night, what they are searching for beneath neighborhood lawns or why wildlife experts say trapping an entire "sounder" is critical to controlling the population.

Residents Say the Problem Isn't New

Residents who live near George Bush Park say the feral hogs are not a new phenomenon. Rather, they say the animals periodically emerge from the wooded areas surrounding the Addicks Reservoir under the cover of darkness to forage in nearby neighborhoods before returning by daylight.

One person noted the problem extends beyond Green Trails.

"They are bad in Cullen Park & Addicks Reservoir on Barkers Ridge."

Another resident urged action, writing.

"There are hog trapping services in the area. Our HOA can spend funds on trappers or repairing the landscaping and sprinkler systems. I think it is an easy choice. Needs to happen before these sounders move from the common property to our home sites. And certainly before someone gets injured."

What Is a "Sounder"?

The resident's comment introduced many readers to an unfamiliar wildlife term.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension publication, "Feral Hogs in Texas," a sounder is the name given to a family group of feral hogs, typically consisting of related females and their young. Adult boars generally travel alone except during breeding season.

Texas A&M wildlife specialist John Tomecek says trapping an entire sounder is important because feral hogs are highly intelligent. In the Texas A&M article, "Feral Hogs Increase Their Urban and Suburban Sprawl," Tomecek explains that hogs escaping a trap often learn to avoid similar traps in the future, making later control efforts much more difficult.

Why They Dig Up Lawns

One of the biggest misconceptions is that the hogs are eating the grass.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension publication "Recognizing Feral Hog Sign," one of the most common indicators of feral hog activity is "rooting damage." Rather than feeding on the turf itself, feral hogs use their powerful snouts to dig beneath the surface in search of grubs, earthworms, roots, bulbs and other food hidden in the soil. That behavior can leave behind lawns that appear to have been tilled overnight.

Why They Leave George Bush Park

The wooded habitat surrounding George Bush Park provides feral hogs with food, water and cover, but it is not the only place they forage.

In "Feral Hogs Increase Their Urban and Suburban Sprawl," Tomecek said feral hogs "spend a lot of time in bottomlands, but they venture out in search of food." He also noted that "a lot of creeks and low-lying areas with good cover are like wild pig superhighways," allowing the animals to move between wooded habitat and nearby neighborhoods.

That description closely matches what many Green Trails residents say they are witnessing as groups of feral hogs emerge from the George Bush Park and Addicks Reservoir area under the cover of darkness before returning before daylight.

Feral hogs are considered an invasive species in Texas and are responsible for billions of dollars in agricultural, environmental and property damage nationwide each year. In neighborhoods, a single night's rooting activity can leave homeowners with extensive lawn damage and expensive repairs.

Residents commenting on the online discussion generally agreed on one point: they do not expect the feral hogs to disappear overnight, but they hope renewed attention to the recurring problem will lead to a long-term solution before more property is damaged—or someone is injured.

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