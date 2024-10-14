Youth Computer Class: Monster and Ghouls Trivia!

Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Cinco Ranch, Texas

For grades 3-5. Join us in the 2nd floor computer lab for an fun computer trivia night about ghouls and monsters! Participants will compete for prizes such as candy and stickers.

This program is limited to 15 children and registration is required. Registration will open Monday, October 7 at noon.

