Youth Computer Class: Library Resources

For grades 3-5. Join us in the 2nd floor computer lab for an introduction to using library resources! Participants will learn how to access CultureGrams, National Geographic Kids, Gale and World Book databases, all great and accredited resources for projects and homework.

This class is limited to 15 children and registration is required. Registration will open on Monday, October 21 at noon.

to
