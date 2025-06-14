Yoga for one Earth, One Health
11th International day of yoga celebration at Fulshear
City of Fulshear and Yoga Community of Fulshear and Katy invites you to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga
Chair Yoga - 9 - 10 AM
Yoga for all - 10:30 - 11:30 AM
Led by certified yoga instructors
Free in person yoga event
Bring your own yoga mat
Location
Irene Stern Community Center
Address: 6920 Fulshear Katy Rd, Fulshear, TX 77441
Info
family friendly, Festival