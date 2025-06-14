Yoga for one Earth, One Health

Irene Stern Community Center 6920 Fulshear Katy Road, Fulshear, Texas 77441

City of Fulshear and Yoga Community of Fulshear and Katy invites you to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga

Chair Yoga - 9 - 10 AM

Yoga for all - 10:30 - 11:30 AM

Led by certified yoga instructors

Free in person yoga event

Bring your own yoga mat

Irene Stern Community Center

Address: 6920 Fulshear Katy Rd, Fulshear, TX 77441

family friendly, Festival
5712538241
