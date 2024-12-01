Yoga on the green

Yoga on the Green Wednesday

Yoga classes will be held every Wed and Friday at 8am and another class starting at 9:15am. Please check with your doctor before participating in these or any other exercise classes. Don’t forget to bring your mat, a towel, and a bottle of water. Be ready to move!

*Class dates and times are subject to change. Please check our Facebook page for updates @WFDDCentralGreenPark.

“Please contact your Physician before attending any exercise program.”

Please no glass, alcohol, balls, or pets on the green.

La Centerra 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, Texas 77494
