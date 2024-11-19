YMCA 22nd Annual Turkey Dash

The Turkey Dash marks its 22nd year this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2024, combining family entertainment with fitness activities while supporting YMCA programs in Katy.

Houston Methodist West Hospital is the presenting sponsor for the event, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch located at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Peek Road.

Participants are encouraged to wear Thanksgiving costumes. Strollers are permitted, but pets are not allowed. Organizers expect more than 5,000 participants nationwide.