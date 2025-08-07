Yamilka Gutierrez was born on December 22nd, 1988, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, into a close-knit family with a deep appreciation for music. Her journey as a singer began when her uncle, a musician himself, recognized her natural talent as she enthusiastically sang along to her favorite songs and participated in school talent shows.

Fuelled by her passion for music, Yamilka pursued her dream after completing her education. She quickly rose to prominence in the music scene of Houston, captivating audiences with her powerful voice, captivating stage presence, and strong connection with her fans.

A few years into her singing career, Yamilka showcased her versatility by releasing a bachata album, where she also demonstrated her songwriting skills. Leading her own band, Yamilka G & Orchestra, she performs extensively across Texas, the Dominican Republic, Miami, and New York.

Yamilka’s talent has afforded her the opportunity to share the stage with renowned singers and represent her country by performing the national anthem at the Rockets game for Dominican Heritage Day. A master of various musical styles, including salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbias, and ballads, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Despite her success, Yamilka remains grounded and uses her platform to advocate for social causes dear to her heart. With each performance, she leaves a profound impact on her listeners, touching hearts and inspiring others to pursue their passions while making a positive difference in the world.

