Woodwinds and Brass and Percussion, Oh My!

to

Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449

The Lone Star Symphonic Band season begins with a concert EVERYONE is sure to enjoy! The tonal colors of the band will be on display as we feature music from various genres, types, and styles. This SEASON OPENER will be one that you do not want to miss!

Mr. Morris Northcutt will be the special guest soloist this concert, being featured on Trumpet on two pieces during the performance.

Info

Screenshot 2023-08-06 at 7.01.58 AM.png

Google

Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
Culture, fun, Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Woodwinds and Brass and Percussion, Oh My! - 2025-10-05 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Woodwinds and Brass and Percussion, Oh My! - 2025-10-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Woodwinds and Brass and Percussion, Oh My! - 2025-10-05 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Woodwinds and Brass and Percussion, Oh My! - 2025-10-05 16:00:00 ical