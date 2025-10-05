× Expand Noel Bryant Woodwinds and Brass and Percussion, Oh My!

The Lone Star Symphonic Band season begins with a concert EVERYONE is sure to enjoy! The tonal colors of the band will be on display as we feature music from various genres, types, and styles. This SEASON OPENER will be one that you do not want to miss!

Mr. Morris Northcutt will be the special guest soloist this concert, being featured on Trumpet on two pieces during the performance.