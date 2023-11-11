Women in Jeopardy!
to
Theatre Suburbia 5201 Mitchelldale Street, Houston, Texas 77092
Theatre Suburbia
Women in Jeopardy!
NOVEMBER 3 - DECEMBER 2, 2023
Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm
Sundays Nov 19 & 26 @ 2:00pm
Thelma and Louise meets The First Wives Club in this fun and flirtatious comedy! Divorcees Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer! After all, his hygienist just disappeared. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure.
This play is directed by Suzanne King and features Shannon Matson, Brit Garcia, Ashley McQueen, Dean R Dicks, Vivi Le & Bob Beathard. With backstage Monica Blue in the tech booth.
For Ticket Reservations please visit web.theatresuburbia.org or call 713-682-3525
Doors open at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday and 1:30pm for Sunday matinee shows
Email:
info@theatresuburbia.org
Phone:
713 682 3525
Location:
5201 Mitchelldale St
Suite A-3
Houston, TX 77092
Info
Theatre Suburbia