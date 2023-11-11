× Expand Theatre Suburbia Women in Jeopardy!

NOVEMBER 3 - DECEMBER 2, 2023

Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm

Sundays Nov 19 & 26 @ 2:00pm

Thelma and Louise meets The First Wives Club in this fun and flirtatious comedy! Divorcees Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer! After all, his hygienist just disappeared. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure.

This play is directed by Suzanne King and features Shannon Matson, Brit Garcia, Ashley McQueen, Dean R Dicks, Vivi Le & Bob Beathard. With backstage Monica Blue in the tech booth.

For Ticket Reservations please visit web.theatresuburbia.org or call 713-682-3525

Doors open at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday and 1:30pm for Sunday matinee shows

Email:

info@theatresuburbia.org

Phone:

713 682 3525

Location:

5201 Mitchelldale St

Suite A-3

Houston, TX 77092