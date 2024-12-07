Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Fine Arts

Tompkins High School Fine Arts

Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts

The Tompkins Theatre Company has an upcoming production of the Wizard of Oz on January 24-25, 30-31, February 1st at 7pm and January 25th at 1pm.

The Wizard of Oz is an American classic play based on L. Frank Baum's classic novel is about a young girl named Dorothy who is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz . The play is a story of friendship, understanding, and hope, and shows how Dorothy discovers the true magic of friendship on her journey back home.

Tickets on sale December 15th at www.tompkinstheatre.com

Info

Tompkins High School

Katy ISD

Tompkins High School Performing Arts Center 4410 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Musical, Theater
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-24 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-25 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-30 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts - 2025-01-31 19:00:00 ical