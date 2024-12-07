Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts

×
Tompkins Theatre
Wizard of Oz Posterwithcode
Wizard of Oz
The Tompkins Theatre Company has an upcoming production of the Wizard of Oz on January 24-25, 30-31, February 1st at 7pm and January 25th at 1pm.
The Wizard of Oz is an American classic play based on L. Frank Baum's classic novel is about a young girl named Dorothy who is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz . The play is a story of friendship, understanding, and hope, and shows how Dorothy discovers the true magic of friendship on her journey back home.
Tickets on sale December 15th at www.tompkinstheatre.com
Info
Katy ISD
Tompkins High School Performing Arts Center 4410 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Musical, Theater