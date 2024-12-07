Wizard of Oz by Tompkins H.S. Performing Arts

× Expand Tompkins Theatre Wizard of Oz Posterwithcode Wizard of Oz

The Tompkins Theatre Company has an upcoming production of the Wizard of Oz on January 24-25, 30-31, February 1st at 7pm and January 25th at 1pm.

The Wizard of Oz is an American classic play based on L. Frank Baum's classic novel is about a young girl named Dorothy who is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz . The play is a story of friendship, understanding, and hope, and shows how Dorothy discovers the true magic of friendship on her journey back home.

Tickets on sale December 15th at www.tompkinstheatre.com