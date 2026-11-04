Reptile and exotic animal expo brings family fun to Fort Bend County

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Families looking for something different to do over Thanksgiving weekend can get an up-close look at reptiles and exotic animals during the Wings, Fangs, and Creepy Thangs Reptile & More Expo, Nov. 28-29 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.

The family-friendly event will feature a variety of reptiles, exotic animals and vendors selling plants, reptile supplies, baked goods and unusual merchandise.

The first 200 attendees will be entered into a drawing for a free reptile valued at up to $100.

The expo will be held in Building C at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Highway 36 South in Rosenberg.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Admission is free for children 5 and younger, $5 for children ages 6-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

For additional information, visit www.creepythangs.com.