Willy Wonka Jr. - KACH Theatre

Step into a World of Pure Imagination with KACH Theatre’s Production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. in Katy, Texas!

Join us on a magical journey as KACH Theatre proudly presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR., a delightful stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s timeless classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Performances will take place on Friday, 12/19/25 and Saturday, 12/20/25 at 1:00pm and 6:00pm at Life Church, 26189 Westheimer Parkway, in Katy, Texas. Ticket prices are $15.00 at the door and $11.00 online. Additional details regarding the event can be found at https://kachconnect.com/KACH-Theatre-Program.

This fantastical musical brings to life the story of world-famous candy maker Willy Wonka and his quest to find an heir through a contest involving five lucky children who discover golden tickets hidden in Wonka chocolate bars. Among them is kind-hearted Charlie Bucket, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime inside Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.

Audiences of all ages will be enchanted by iconic characters like the spoiled Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-obsessed Violet Beauregarde, TV-addicted Mike Teavee, and, of course, the whimsical Oompa Loompas. With show-stopping songs such as “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!” and “Pure Imagination,” this musical is packed with color, creativity, and charm.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, featuring music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. This beloved musical is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), a leader in educational theatre.

Perfect for families, children, and the young-at-heart, this dazzling production will transport audiences straight into the heart of Wonka’s factory, where wonders never cease and only the most imaginative will prevail.

Don’t miss your golden opportunity—grab your tickets today and prepare to be amazed!