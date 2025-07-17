Wildcatter Metal Fest w/The Iron Maidens & More

Wildcatter Metal Fest

Featuring

The Iron Maidens (World Famous All-Female Iron Maiden Tribute)

(World Famous All-Female Iron Maiden Tribute) Guns N' Texas (Guns N' Roses Tribute)

(Guns N' Roses Tribute) No Remorse (Metallica Tribute)

(Metallica Tribute) Holy Diver (Dio Tribute)

(Dio Tribute) Shotgun Sally (Hair Band Era Tribute)

Event Details

21+ Only Event

Schedule:

Doors: 3:00 PM

Show: 4:00 PM

Times subject to change

Two stages of music starting at 4:00 PM

Afterparty: Coldshot (party band) performs 11:00 PM - 2:00 AM inside

Tickets & Pricing

Pre-Sale General Admission: $20

$20 General Admission: $25

$25 Table Reservation: $40 (seats up to 4 people)

Important: Table reservations do not include admission tickets. General admission tickets must be purchased separately for each person.

Policies