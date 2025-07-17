Wildcatter_07-26-25_poster_3.jpg

Wildcatter Metal Fest w/The Iron Maidens & More

Wildcatter Metal Fest

Featuring

  • The Iron Maidens (World Famous All-Female Iron Maiden Tribute)
  • Guns N' Texas (Guns N' Roses Tribute)
  • No Remorse (Metallica Tribute)
  • Holy Diver (Dio Tribute)
  • Shotgun Sally (Hair Band Era Tribute)

Event Details

21+ Only Event

Schedule:

  • Doors: 3:00 PM
  • Show: 4:00 PM
  • Times subject to change

Two stages of music starting at 4:00 PM

Afterparty: Coldshot (party band) performs 11:00 PM - 2:00 AM inside

Tickets & Pricing

  • Pre-Sale General Admission: $20
  • General Admission: $25
  • Table Reservation: $40 (seats up to 4 people)

Important: Table reservations do not include admission tickets. General admission tickets must be purchased separately for each person.

Policies

  • No refunds
  • 21+ only event
  • Valid ID required

Info

The Wildcatter Saloon

The Wildcatter Saloon/Facebook

Wildcatter Saloon 26913 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77494
Festival, Fun, Live Music, Music
281-392-2337
https://www.eventim.us/event/THE-IRON-MAIDENS-ALL-FEMALE-TRIBUTE-TO-IRON-MAIDEN/653650
