Wildcatter Metal Fest w/The Iron Maidens & More

Wildcatter Metal Fest
Featuring
- The Iron Maidens (World Famous All-Female Iron Maiden Tribute)
- Guns N' Texas (Guns N' Roses Tribute)
- No Remorse (Metallica Tribute)
- Holy Diver (Dio Tribute)
- Shotgun Sally (Hair Band Era Tribute)
Event Details
21+ Only Event
Schedule:
- Doors: 3:00 PM
- Show: 4:00 PM
- Times subject to change
Two stages of music starting at 4:00 PM
Afterparty: Coldshot (party band) performs 11:00 PM - 2:00 AM inside
Tickets & Pricing
- Pre-Sale General Admission: $20
- General Admission: $25
- Table Reservation: $40 (seats up to 4 people)
Important: Table reservations do not include admission tickets. General admission tickets must be purchased separately for each person.
Policies
- No refunds
- 21+ only event
- Valid ID required
Info
The Wildcatter Saloon/Facebook
Wildcatter Saloon 26913 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77494
Festival, Fun, Live Music, Music