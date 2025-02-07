Wildwest BrewFest

Wild West Brew Fest

The Rotary Club of Katy is excited to host the 14th annual Wild West Brew Fest at Typhoon Texas in Katy! Raise a glass and give back March 27th thru 29th 2025. Experience beer & wine tastings with the ultimate pairings, plus live music. Get tickets now @ https://tickets.wildwestbrewfest.com/event

Want to help? This event raises funds for organizations serving the Katy community and relies on the support of sponsors and volunteers like you!

Sign up today @ https://wildwestbrewfest.com/volunteers/

Info

Typhoon Texas Katy 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, Texas 77494
Festival, Fundraiser, Live Music
to
