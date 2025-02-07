× Expand Wild West Brew Fest Facebook Page Wild West Brew Fest 2025 Banner

The Rotary Club of Katy is excited to host the 14th annual Wild West Brew Fest at Typhoon Texas in Katy! Raise a glass and give back March 27th thru 29th 2025. Experience beer & wine tastings with the ultimate pairings, plus live music. Get tickets now @ https://tickets.wildwestbrewfest.com/event

Want to help? This event raises funds for organizations serving the Katy community and relies on the support of sponsors and volunteers like you!

Sign up today @ https://wildwestbrewfest.com/volunteers/