Gov. Greg Abbott and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst will speak at the Waller County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner, set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Magnolia Rose Event Center, 1263 Bowler Road, in Waller. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Individual tickets are sold out and on a waitlist, but sponsorships are still available. See flyer below. For more information, email wallercountygopchair@gmail.com or visit wallercountygop.com.

Sponsorships:

Gold - $5,000

Silver - $2,500

Bronze - $1,000