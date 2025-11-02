Waller County Court House Grand Opening

As we approach the completion of this phase of the Waller County Courthouse construction, we are eager to announce the Grand Opening on November 8, 2025. We have intentionally paused the photo updates to ensure that all citizens can experience the grandeur simultaneously. It is noteworthy that county officials have worked diligently to make this project a lifelong experience for everyone. Our Grand Opening Committee has also worked tirelessly to guarantee the event's success, and we look forward to your attendance.