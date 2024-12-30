Volunteer Fair at George Memorial Library

Are you a teen or adult who would like to volunteer your time and talent to help a worthy organization, but you don’t know where to start? Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will have a “Volunteer Fair” on Monday, January 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

Representatives from a variety of local organizations and agencies will be on hand to share information about their programs, services, and volunteer opportunities, and to answer any questions. Find out where your talent, skills, and time are most needed, and how you can make a difference in your own community.

Some of the organizations that will be represented include Lunches of Love, Serve Sugar Land, Fort Bend Women’s Center, Long Acres Ranch, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship, and Fort Bend County Libraries.

This come-and-go event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).