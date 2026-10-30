Viva La Vida transforms LaCenterra into a vibrant celebration of culture, community, music, food, and unforgettable experiences inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos on Friday, October 30.

Stroll through Central Green from 5 PM - 7 PM and enjoy traditional dance performances, cultural storytelling, face painting, festive characters, Coco-inspired appearances, and a towering Mexican doll stilt walker.

Heritage Square comes alive from 5 PM - 9 PM with a live DJ, Mariachi performances, Catrina photo opportunities, interactive entertainment, and an energetic Salsa Casino show that will have guests dancing along.

Come hungry and enjoy festive flavors from local favorites including El Guajillo, The Zydeco Bowl, HOMIES, Beverly Ann's, CC's Hot Tamales, and Sweets with L&L, while shopping local vendors and community partners throughout the evening.

Cap off the night at Ambriza's VIP (21+) experience, where the celebration continues into the evening with vibrant energy and festive flair.

Bring your family, gather your friends, and join us for an unforgettable night filled with music, culture, entertainment, shopping, and incredible food.

This free community celebration is one you won't want to miss!

Interested in being a vendor? We'd love to hear from you! Contact Emily Bowman at Emily.Bowman@brixmor.com for more information.