Homeschool on the Green

Home School on the Green starts at 10:30 am. Children are allowed to participate even if they are not in homeschooling. Abrakadoodle nurtures creative thinkers. Our art environment unleashes creativity in children through our curriculum based on Process Art – Art that places emphasis upon the learning taking place rather than the finished product.

Kids will bring an art project home every class. Join us for a free Art Class at WFDD Central Green located inside La Centerra.

Events dates may change due to weather.

Please NO alcohol, glass, balls, or pets in the park. Thank you