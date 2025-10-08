Homeschool on the Green

Home School on the Green starts at 10:30 am. Children are allowed to participate even if they are not in homeschooling. Abrakadoodle nurtures creative thinkers. Our art environment unleashes creativity in children through our curriculum based on Process Art – Art that places emphasis upon the learning taking place rather than the finished product.
Kids will bring an art project home every class. Join us for a free Art Class at WFDD Central Green located inside La Centerra.
Events dates may change due to weather.
Please NO alcohol, glass, balls, or pets in the park. Thank you
Info
Willow Fork Drainage District
Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Art, Education, Fun