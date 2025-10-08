Endless Summer – Beach Boys Tribute
Endless Summer, the #1 Beach Boys Tribute in the Surfin’ USA, has taken
the tribute band industry to a new level. It’s not just a tribute but a Beach
Boys Experience! Allan Conner (who has the uncanny looks and
mannerisms of Beach Boy, Mike Love) and Earl Lemons (who does a
pretty mean Frankie Valli too!) have put together a stellar group of singers
and musicians that faithfully reproduce the sights and sounds of the surf
music craze. From the first notes of California Girls to the last
notes of Kokomo, you know the beach party is about to start!
Info
Willow Fork Drainage District
Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Fun, Live Music, Music