Central Green’s 12th Birthday Brazilian Night

Our 12th Birthday Bash is Brazilian Style! Get ready for a night of Capoeira music and dance. The four Garotas will perform along with stilt walkers. Legiao Mais Urbana will close the event with high energy, Brazilian rock! Vendor booths will feature crafts, face painting and a selfie station. We can’t wait to celebrate 12yrs of free, family friendly events with you made possible by the Willow Fork Drainage District and Cinco M.U.D. 12. 6:30PM-9PM.

*All events are subject to weather. The rain date for this event is Saturday October 25th

No Alcohol, Glass, or Balls allowed on Central Green Property