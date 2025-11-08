× Expand WFDD Willow Fork Park

Useful Nature Identification Phone Apps - Diane Russell, Ph.D.

Have you ever come to a garden or somewhere out in nature and got frustrated because you wanted to know what a certain plant or insect was right then? Even with a field guide it might take a while. Well, fret no longer, because there are phone apps now allowing you to identify just about any organism in seconds with only your smartphone. You'll be given the identification as well as many facts about the organism in question, including its geographic distribution.

Listed below are 4 of our favorites, and all are free. We will show how to download and use these apps. Handouts listing these apps will be provided. We will then go to the Willow Fork Park Pollinator Garden and put our nature ID phone apps to use!

1.Google Lens identifies plants and animals directly from any of your Google Photos or the search bar in the Google app

2. ¡Naturalist is the queen of nature apps, used widely by professionals and amateurs. 3. Seek is a scaled down version of iNaturalist.

4. Merlin Bird uses sound ID or photos to identify birds.

Meet at the Willow Fork Park pavilion at 9:00 a.m.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.