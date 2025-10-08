Katy LEGO Builders!👷🏙️🧱

*October 20 will be in the back of the children' section, please see the front desk for tickets before making your way over*
Join us every third Monday from 4:30-5:30 pm at the Katy library for LEGO build challenges and free play! This program is for 5-11 year olds or K-5th graders. This event is ticketed, first come-first serve, and doors will close after 4:45 pm. See you there!
*Programs and services are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliant. Special accommodations can be requested in advance by contacting the library.
Harris County Public Library
Katy Branch Library 5414 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77493
