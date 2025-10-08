Katy LEGO Builders!👷🏙️🧱

*October 20 will be in the back of the children' section, please see the front desk for tickets before making your way over*

Join us every third Monday from 4:30-5:30 pm at the Katy library for LEGO build challenges and free play! This program is for 5-11 year olds or K-5th graders. This event is ticketed, first come-first serve, and doors will close after 4:45 pm. See you there!

