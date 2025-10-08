Thriving as a STEM Major

STEM majors are challenging — and that’s exactly why they’re worth it. But success in science, tech, engineering, or math takes more than just good grades and late-night study sessions. Join us for a no-fluff presentation packed with real-world advice to help you not just survive, but thrive in your STEM journey.

We’ll cover:

How to manage your time when everything feels like a priority

Study strategies that actually work for STEM-heavy courses

Building a support network (yes, group chats count!)

Finding research, internships, and mentors early

What to do when imposter syndrome creeps in (because it will)

Whether you're heading into biology, coding, calculus, or something in between — this session will give you the tools and mindset to stay confident, stay curious, and stay on track.