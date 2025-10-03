Teen Superhero Film Society

Grab your cape and join us for an epic journey through the world of superheroes! Each month we’ll watch a different superhero movie or TV show, share fan theories, and dive into comic book origins and character backstories. Snacks provided! Please note that we will be showing PG-13 rated films and shows. Participants must be between the ages of 13-18.

The featured film for October 14th will be: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Parents: Check out this link for Common Sense Media information about the movie.