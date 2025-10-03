Do you knit/crochet/craft? Please join us for our weekly meeting of the Knotty and Nice Club. We meet for 2 hours and socialize while working on our own projects or community charity projects. Please note that this is not a class but people are always available to help you if you need a LITTLE help. If you have never knitted or crocheted, the library offers many books and a few videos to learn. You can find many helpful videos on Youtube as well.