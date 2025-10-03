Katy Public Library

KNOTTY AND NICE CLUB

Do you knit/crochet/craft?  Please join us for our weekly meeting of the Knotty and Nice Club.  We meet for 2 hours and socialize while working on our own projects or community charity projects.  Please note that this is not a class but people are always available to help you if you need a LITTLE help.  If you have never knitted or crocheted, the library offers many books and a few videos to learn.  You can find many helpful videos on Youtube as well.  

Harris County Public Library

Katy Branch Library 5414 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77493
