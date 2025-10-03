Katy Public Library

Things you Should Know From a Former Academic Advisor

Starting college can feel like trying to solve a puzzle without the picture on the box. Good news — we’ve got the cheat sheet. In this presentation, a former academic advisor shares the real talk you won’t always hear during orientation.

Get the inside scoop on:

Choosing (and maybe changing) your major — without the panic

Time management tips that actually work

How to build a schedule you won’t regret by mid-semester

Campus resources most students don’t use (but should)

The truth about professors, advising, and getting help early

Whether you’re excited, nervous, or still figuring it all out — this session will help you start strong, stay on track, and avoid common freshman pitfalls. Your future self will thank you.

If you cannot attend, but want to book a one-on-one appointment to hone your interview skills, reach out to one of our advisors here: https://hcpl.libcal.com/appointments/futureu

