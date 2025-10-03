Family Place Library Workshop @ Katy📖🧸

Join the Katy Library for our Family Place Workshop Wednesdays from 10-11:15 am from September 10th- October 8th! This program is designed to be a fun resource for parents & guardians to connect and play with their children, other families, and the greater Katy community. Professionals from across the Katy area will join us each week to provide insight and resources to help inform and support your growing family.

**Please note that this workshop will be briefly replacing our normal Wednesday story times and will be ticketed. Please show up early to secure your spots!

*Programs and services are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliant. Special accommodations can be requested in advance by contacting the library.