The Katy Heritage Society, in partnership with the Lone Star Symphonic Band, is delighted to announce the return of TubaChristmas – Katy, a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration that fills the air with the deep, festive sounds of tubas and euphoniums performing timeless Christmas carols.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 13, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at Katy Heritage Park (5990 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77493). Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy this free, family-friendly concert among the beautifully lit historic homes of Katy.

Founded in 1974 by tuba player Harvey Phillips, TubaChristmas concerts are now held in cities around the world to honor legendary musician William J. Bell and celebrate the spirit of community and the joy of music during the holiday season. The Katy performance will feature tuba and euphonium players of all ages from local schools and the surrounding area.

“This is such a special event for Katy,” said Adrienne Davitz, representing the Katy Heritage Society. “TubaChristmas is a beloved tradition celebrated across the globe, and we’re thrilled to host it here in our own historic park. It’s a beautiful way to bring people together — generations of families, students, and neighbors — to share music, history, and the true spirit of the holidays.”

The evening will be held rain or shine, with hot cocoa available for purchase and plenty of Christmas cheer to go around.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.katyheritagesociety.com/events.