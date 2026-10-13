× Expand KW Signature KW Signature Trunk or Treat - 1 Trunk or Treat at Keller Williams Signature flyer - Thursday, October 29, 2026, 6-8 PM

FREE EVENT! Trunk-or-Treat at KW Signature is a fun and safe way for the community to enjoy Halloween. On Thursday, October 29, we turn our front parking lot into Trunk or Treat, where kids go trunk to trunk for candy and treats. Candy, games, prizes, and a costume contest, plus a taco food truck on site. Free RSVP on Eventbrite. Questions? Call 281-599-7600 or email hello@kws17.com.