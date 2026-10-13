Trunk or Treat at Keller Williams Signature

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Keller Williams Signature Realty (front parking lot) 920 S Fry Rd, Texas 77450

FREE EVENT! Trunk-or-Treat at KW Signature is a fun and safe way for the community to enjoy Halloween. On Thursday, October 29, we turn our front parking lot into Trunk or Treat, where kids go trunk to trunk for candy and treats. Candy, games, prizes, and a costume contest, plus a taco food truck on site. Free RSVP on Eventbrite. Questions? Call 281-599-7600 or email hello@kws17.com.

Info

family friendly, Festival, Fun
281-599-7600
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